JC's Dawson earns consolation bracket runner-up at NJCAA national tournament

McKINNEY, Texas - Brock Dawson of Jacksonville College finished as the Flight 5 consolation bracket runner-up Friday morning at the NJCAA Division I Men's Tennis Championships.
The tournament got under way Monday at The Courts at McKinney.
After a loss to an opponent from Jones (Miss.) College Monday, Dawson headed to the back bracket.
Dawson then posted back-to-back 8-0 victories over foes representing College of Lake Country (Ill.) and Hinds (Miss.) Community College to punch his ticket into the consolation finals match where he was defeated by Prince Tsiang, the seventh seed in the flight, from Barton County (Kan.) Community College, 8-3.
In Flight 1, JC's Logan Stoltz won his first round match 6-2, 6-4 over a rival from Pratt (Kan.) Community College before losing his next two contests.
Franco Vedda, playing in Flight 2, posted a straight set (6-0, 6-0) triumph over a player from Hinds, but eventually lost to the No 1 seed, who was out of Cowley (Kan.) Community College, by scores of 1-6, 2-6.
Andres Ayala chalked a first round win in Flight 3, as did the Jags' Edoardo Brustia in Flight 4.
Ayala defeated a player from Coastal Alabama Community College 6-1, 6-1 while Brustia topped his opponent from Mesa (Ariz.) Community College, 6-3, 7-5.
In Flight 1 doubles, Brustia and Stoltz opened up by taking a 6-4, 6-4 decision over a pair from University South Carolina Sumter, before losing their next match 1-6, 0-6 to a team out of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Ayala and Vedda earned a 6-4, 6-4 victory over a duo from Meridian (Miss) Community College in their opening match, but then lost in the second round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.