JD Thompson included on Max Preps elite team

JD Thompson, a recent graduate of Rusk High School, has been named to the Max Preps Small Town All-American team.
The 6'-0", 180-pound left-handed pitcher posted a 6-0 record this past season, with an earned run average of 0.27.
Thompson was also one of the leading Eagle hitters, having compiled a .400 batting average while driving in 15 runs.
He has signed with Vanderbilt University of the Southeastern Conference.
To be eligible for the Small Town America All-America team, a player must attend a high school with an enrollment of less than 1,000 students and the school must be in a town with a population under 10,000.
