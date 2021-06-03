JEF Fishing Tournament set for Sat., future tourneys to be named for Pete Lammons

Pete Lammons, right, a 1961 graduate of Jacksonville High School is pictured at the 2016 Jacksonville Athletic Awards Banquet, along with master of ceremonies, Matt Montgomery, left. The Jacksonville Education Foundation (JEF) has announced that beginning in 2022 the Foundation's annual fishing tournament will be named the JEF Pete Lammons Fishing Tournament. Mr. Lammons passed away suddenly in the spring while getting set to participate in a professional fishing tournament.