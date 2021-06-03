JEF Fishing Tournament set for Sat., future tourneys to be named for Pete Lammons

The Jacksonville Education Foundation (JEF) will be hosting its first fishing tournament on Saturday at Lake Jacksonville.
Interest has been keen in the inaugural event, and the JEF plans on making this an annual event on the summer sports calender.
Anglers, fishing in two-man teams, will be able to fish between 6 a.m. and noon, or upon the completion of the National Anthem by Jacksonville High School (JHS) band director, Donnie Barrier.
Sign ins will take place at the concessions stand area on Byrd Road.
The weigh in and the awarding of prizes is scheduled to get under way at noon.
Fishermen may sign up on the morning of the tournament, if they have not already done so. The entry fee is $150 per team.
A grand prize of $1,500 will go to the first-place fisherman, with second place paying $750.
Assorted prizes and gift card drawings will take place, with all those entered in the tourney eligible to win.
All proceeds from the tournament will fund scholarships, incentives and classroom grants for the students and staff of the Jacksonville Independent School District.
For more information about the JEF Fishing Tournament, visit jisdfoundation.org.
Beginning in 2022 all future JEF fishing tourneys, will have a new name — JEF Pete Lammons Fishing Tournament.
The events will be in memory of Lammons, who passed away suddenly this spring while preparing to participate in a professional fishing tournament at Lake Sam Rayburn.
Lammons, a 1961 graduate of JHS, was a long-time friend and supporter of the JEF.
He played on a Texas Longhorn football team that won a national championship.
After college he begin a career in the National Football League, and was a member of the New York Jets' Super Bowl III-winning team.
Lammons loved his hometown of Jacksonville and was known for generously donating his time to various JEF events through the years.
The Lammons family requested honorariums made in his name to be sent to the Foundation to continue the Pete Lammons Scholarship Fund, which was started in 1959 by the Lammons brothers (Mike, Frank and Pete) in memory of their father, Pete, Sr.
The JEF would like to thank all its sponsors for their support. These include: Homes & Properties Reality, Nick Peacock, Attorney; Bill McRae Ford, Harry's Building Materials, Sadler's Marine; Arrington Lumber; Austin Bank; Autry Design; Century 21; Congratulations; Discount Computer Depot; Elite Exteriors; Family First; Farmers Insurance; BiteBack, Inc.; Chick-fil- A; Lough's Hydromulch; Richards Penn, LLP; Dennis & Cynthia Durrett; Andy & Patti Calcote; Matt & Kelly Montgomery; Jon & Jaclyn Tyler; Bruce & Lisa Mehlenbacher; Terry & Emily Morrow; Susan Phillips and Mike & Grace Traylor.
