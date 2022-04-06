JEF Pete Lammons Memorial Fishing Tournament set for June 4

The Jacksonville Education Foundation will be presenting the Pete Lammons Memorial Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 4 at Lake Jacksonville (concession stand area off Byrd Road).
Fishing will take place from 6 a.m. until noon.
The entry fee is $150 per two-person team. A $25 discount is being offered for early registrations that are accompanied by payment.
This year's grand prize is $1,500, with second place paying $750.
A $100 prize will be awarded for best team name.
Organizers advised that all Federal, State and Local rules must be followed.
Boats must be in line at noon for the weigh-in. All fish that are to be weighed must be alive.
No alcoholic beverages will be allowed in the boats during the tournament and life vests must be worn while the boat motor is running.
For more information, or to receive a registration form, email Stephanie@jisdfoundation.org or phone (903) 586-6511 X9434.
