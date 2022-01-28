TROUP — Troup started off well, but Jefferson finished strong to defeat the Tigers, 64-54, at Tiger Gymnasium on Friday night.
The Bulldogs moved to 18-8, 8-1 with the victory while the Tigers now stand at 17-11, 3-6.
Troup led 17-11 going into the second quarter and 27-26 at the half way point.
Jefferson stormed back in the second half, outscoring Troup, 38-27.
Bracey Cover knocked in 19 points, which included three shots from beyond the arc, to lead the Tigers.
Colby Turner canned 14 for Troup and Logan Womack dropped in 12, which included a couple of triples.
Completing the scoring for Troup was Trevor Padia with nine.
The Bulldogs edged the Tigers, 46-42, in the junior varsity tilt.
Troup will visit the West Rusk Raiders on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
