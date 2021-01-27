Jefferson rides big early lead to defeat Troup

The Bulldogs from Jefferson jumped out to a 12-point lead after one period of play and went on to beat Troup, 65-47, at Tiger Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Tigers finished strong and outscored the Bulldogs 30-26 in the second half.
Jefferson (12-2, 7-2) dumped in eight triples, compared to five from the Tigers.
Bracey Cover of Troup led all players in scoring by putting in 18 points, which included four baskets from behind the arc.
Trae Davis added 12 for the Tigers.
Jakardian Davidson topped out with 16 points for Jefferson.
Next up for Troup is a home date with West Rusk at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.