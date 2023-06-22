Jeremy Lee promoted to head boys basketball coach at Bullard High

BULLARD - Bullard Independent School District announced on Thursday afternoon that it is promoting Jeremy Lee to head boys basketball coach.
He takes over for Dean Nuckolls, who left Bullard for another opportunity.
Lee should be familiar to Panther fans, as he has served as the Bullard varsity assistant coach for the past two seasons.
"I am very excited about this opportunity to take over a program that has been on the rise for the past couple of years, Lee said in a press release. "My wife Jenneah and I moved here two years ago, and Bullard has felt like home from day one."
Lee coached at Lumberton ISD and Copperas Cove ISD prior to making the move to Bullard in 2021.
Lee said that is ready to continue building a boys basketball program that the school and community will be proud of and will want to support.
Bullard lost five seniors to graduation from last season's 29-6 team. The Panthers were an Area finalist in 2022-23.
