Jermaine Taylor makes Play of the Game for Tribe

                          JERMAINE TAYLOR

 Photo courtesy of JISD Athletics

This week's Congratulations Jacksonville Play of the Game winner is Jermaine Taylor.

Taylor came up with a Hallsville fumble with 8:36 to go in the first half and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown, which increased the Tribe lead to 14-0 at that juncture.

Taylor, a junior, also caught two passes for 96 yards, with one of the receptions going for a touchdown.

Jacksonville defeated Hallsville 49-20 in its most recent outing.

 

Note: The Play of the Game is determined by the Jacksonville broadcast team (Matt Montgomery, Arron Swink, Todd Travis, Ryan Travis)

