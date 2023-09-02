Jermichael Sturns shines in Rusk's 52-9 triumph over Crockett

CROCKETT – Jermichael Sturns showed up to Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett in all-out beast mode Friday night.
Sturns piloted Rusk to a 52-9 bashing of the Bulldogs by rushing for a touchdown, catching a 16-yard scoring strike from Brady Barrier and leading the Eagles (2-0) in tackling with 12 (six solo). Two of those stops resulted in a loss of yardage for the Bulldogs (0-2).
The Red and Black defenders held Crockett to 202 total yards. Conversely, Rusk piled up 312 yards passing and 229 on the ground for a total of 544 total yards.
Zamarion Tilley and Seth Hicks had eight tackles apiece. Tilley also contributed two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a quarterback pressure.
Other defensive standouts for the Eagles were Trent Byers (7 tackles) and Mason Trowbridge, who picked off the Crockett quarterback.
Eagle quarterback Barrier hit on 16-of-30 pass attempts or 312 yards and three scoring strikes. He also had six carries for 20 yards.
Another key contributor for the Red and Black was Bricion Griffin (101 yards rushing in eight trips and one touchdown, followed by three grabs for 90 yards and a touchdown catch).
Spencer Barrett carried 10 times for 63 yards and scored one touchdown by land.
Rusk’s top receiver was Brayden Grimes (4-87) and a touchdown catch.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday Rusk will meet up with the Athens Hornets (1-1) at Bruce Field in Athens.
