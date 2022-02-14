BULLARD - Senior Jaden Jeter scored two goals and earned an assist to help spur to a 3-1 victory in the second overtime period on Friday night.
Bullard (12-2, 5-0) was able to take command of the district standings as a result of the marathon triumph.
Trailing 1-0, Jeter, a Nicholls State University signee, tied the match up, 1-1, by scoring on a header that was iniated by a corner kick from senior Millie Bryan.
The score stayed 1-1 until about 7:00 to go in the second overtime session. That's when Carley Pawlak booted a free kick from just outside of the box to Jeter, who was in the middle of the box. Jeter was able to get the ball past the Lady Eagle keeper on the play, giving Bullard a 2-1 lead.
With 2:00 left to play the Lady Panthers added another goal, this one coming from sophomore Addy Cummings, with Jeter assisting on the play.
Bullard will host Cumberland Academy at 7:15 p.m. (varsity) on Tuesday.
