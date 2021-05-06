JHS Athletic Awards Ceremony set for Friday night at Tomato Bowl

Jacksonville High School will be hosting its Athletic Awards Ceremony, beginning at 7 p.m.on Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Due to continued safeguards to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event will be held outdoors this year, no meal will be served and the event will follow a streamlined format.
Eleven memorial scholarship awards are scheduled to be presented.
One new memorial scholarship will be presented for the first time this year.
The Alex Sandoval Memorial Scholarship will be presented in memory of the former Tribe Soccer standout, who lost his life earlier this year while working as a lineman.
Sandavol scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Center during the first week of January 2015 in what was the first-career win for head coach Rudy Jaramillo.
Matt Montgomery will serve as master of ceremonies.
The program is expected to last about an hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.