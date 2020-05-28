JHS Baseball Camp scheduled for June 3-5

The Jacksonville High School Baseball Camp is scheduled to take place on June 3-5 at the City of Jacksonville Baseball Complex on Byrd Road.
Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
The camp is open to those in grades 3-9 in the fall.
There is a $30 registration fee per camper, which includes the official camp t-shirt.
Parents may register their children on the morning of June 3 at the ballpark.
A concession stand will also be open and will be selling Gatorade ($1) and Snickers ($1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.