JHS Baseball Camp scheduled for June 3-5

The Jacksonville High School Baseball Camp is scheduled to take place on June 3-5 at the City of Jacksonville Baseball Complex on Byrd Road.

Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

The camp is open to those in grades 3-9 in the fall.

There is a $30 registration fee per camper, which includes the official camp t-shirt.

Parents may register their children on the morning of June 3 at the ballpark.

A concession stand will also be open and will be selling Gatorade ($1) and Snickers ($1).

 

 

