JHS Baseball: Devillier, Thompson, Walker earn 16-5A first team status

A trio of sophomores head the list of members of the Jacksonville High School baseball team who were voted onto the All-16-5A first team.
Coen Devillier, Hayden Thompson and Ryan Walker were first teamers at pitcher, first base and outfield, respectively.
Infielder Thad Hoffpauir, Jerrod Dickerson, an outfielder and utility man Max Briley were selected for the second team.
Jacksonville's honorable mention picks included Karson Showmaker and Jayden Boyd.
The Indians, who were one win away from a playoff berth in their final year competing at the Class 5A level, are coached by Branson Washburn.
