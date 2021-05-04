JHS Baseball falls, 7-1, to Hornets in season finale

HUNTSVILLE — The curtain closed on the 2021 baseball season for the Jacksonville Indians on Monday night at Kate Barr Ross Park in Huntsville where the Tribe fell, 7-1, to the hometown Hornets.
Jacksonville ends the year with an 11-18, 3-12 record while the Hornets (15-16, 8-7) advance yo post season play as the fourth place team from District 16-5A.
Jacksonville scored its run in the top of the sixth when Joshua Holcomb lead off the frame got aboard on an infield error.
After stealing second base, Holcomb moved over to third when Hayden Thompson ripped a double into left field.
Holcomb made it in to score when Jacarri Hamlett grounded out to the Hornet third baseman.
Jacksonville was held to just two hits in the game, with Holcomb collecting a single for the Indians.
Hamlett drove in the Indians' lone run of the night.
Ryan Walker, Hamlett and Holcomb pitched for the Indians.
Huntsville spread out the mound duties by using six pitchers, with Matthew Howell getting the win.
