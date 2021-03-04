JHS Baseball: Hammett throws complete game shutout vs. Winnsboro

GRAND SALINE — Jacarri Hamlett turned in a pitching gem on Thursday morning when Jacksonville
opened up its run in the Grand Saline Tournament by blanking Winnsboro, 3-0.
Hamlett, now 3-0 on the season, allowed just three hits over seven innings and struck out three while not issuing any free passes. Fifty of his 66 pitches registered as strikes.
Jacksonville, off to its best start in at least a decade, is now 6-1.
The Indians scored one run in first and three in the third to bag the “W” for head coach Branson Washburn.
Dominik Hinojosa smacked a pair of doubles batting lead off. He also scored twice.
Joshua Holcomb singled and drove in a run, while Carson Cleaver and Hayden Thompson had base hits for the Indians.
