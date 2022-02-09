JHS Baseball Preview: Indians to feature lots of young talent

When the Jacksonville Baseball Indians open the regular season on Feb. 21 (at Brownsboro, 7 p.m.) only three seniors are expected to be on the roster — Jacksonville graduated 10 seniors last spring.
One thing this year's team will have is the confidence in its accomplishments of last season, as well as having its skipper, Branson Washburn and lead assistant, Matt Wilkins, back.
Recapping, the Indians won 11 games last spring, giving the team its first 10-win season in 17 years.
Washburn seems excited about his sophomore class in particular, and is expecting big things from the group this season.
“This year we will look a little bit different, with out senior class only having three players and none of them having consistent varsity experience,” Washburn said. “Our sophomore class will return four players, who contributed greatly as freshmen.”
Ryan Walker (Pitcher/Utility) started every game for Jacksonville last season is back. He earned All-District (second team) mention a year ago.
Another Indian sophomore to watch that garnered post season accolades last year is Hayden Thompson (P/Utily.) Thompson won 16-5A Freshman of the Year plaudits in 2021.
Pitcher/outfield Karson Shoemaker returns this season. Shoemaker tossed a no-hitter as a freshman and is expected to see plenty of time on the hill this season.
Infielder Jaden Boyd was held out of play last year due to an injury.
He will be expected to contribute in a variety of ways this season.
“(Jaden) will be a top contender to the team in his playing ability and (for) his leadership skills,” Washburn said.
The Jacksonville coaching staff are anticipating seniors Diego Munoz (P/Util.) and outfielder Jerrod Dickerson to be contributors this year.
Both have been working hard and are excited about the new season ahead.
Washburn also likes what he has been seeing from a quartet of Indians.
“Junior Koda Canady has matured this winter, and we are counting on him to play a vital role in this team's success,” Washburn said. “Sophomores Max Briley, Thad Hoffpauir and Coen Devillier have spent the off season training with laser focus, and we are looking for it to pay off in a big way.”
Much of Jacksonville's success on the diamond last season came as a result of a change in the collective attitudes, according to Washburn.
Washburn stated that process will need to continue this season for the Indians to have success.
“These young men are beginning to buy-in that life and baseball is not about them, it's about serving the other guy, being the best teammate I can be, surrounding my will for the team,” he said.
“This group of players has the desire to be great and many of them are doing the things in training that championship teams do. The question will be can we transfer out “desire” into “do”, and when the adversity strikes (as it always does), will we lean into one another and become stronger, or will we point the finger at the other guy in blame.”
Jacksonville's first home game will take place at 7 p.m. on Mar. 15 when the Indians open district play by facing Lufkin.
Also serving as assistant coaches for the Indians this season are Brody Cunningham and Brian Hamilton.
