JHS baseball, softball alter Friday schedules due to weather forecast

Due to the possibility of rain on Friday evening, Jacksonville Athletics has announced schedule changes that will affect the baseball and softball teams.
Jacksonville baseball and softball teams will be playing at home. The Indian baseball team (varsity) will entertain Whitehouse at 4:30 p.m. at Summers Norman Field.
Jacksonville Maiden Softball (varsity) will host Lufkin, with the first pitch scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. at Fightin Maidens Field.
If the weather permits, the junior varsity games for both baseball and softball will be played following the conclusion of the respective varsity contests.
