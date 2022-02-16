JHS baseball: Tribe get a productive 7-5 scrimmage win over Wildcats

Jacksonville head baseball coach Branson Washburn said that he saw quite of few good things in his teams 7-5 victory over Palestine on Tuesday night at Summers A. Norman Field.
On the mound, Thad Hoffpauir turned in three solid frames of work, with Coen Devillier taking over and pitching well in his 2.2 innings. Dakota Martinez came in out of the bullpen to notch the final out for the Indians.
Washburn said that his entire infield - Hayden Thompson (3B), Max Briley (SS0, Diego Munoz (2B), Karson Shoemaker (1B) and Ryan Walker behind the plate - played well defensively.
