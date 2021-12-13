JHS boys lasso No. 24 Longhorns, 71-41, for third place in CH tourney

CENTRAL HEIGHTS — The Jacksonville High School boy's basketball team captured its second third place finish in as many weeks on Saturday by taking third place in the Central heights Winter Hoopsfest.
The Indians (13-2) ran rough shod over the No. 24-ranked team in Class 4A, Hamshire-Fannett, winning 71-41.
Jacksonville's only loss in the three-day tourney came on Friday when the Center Roughriders topped the Tribe, 66-55.
The Indians have an open date on Tuesday before traveling to Kilgore on Friday.
