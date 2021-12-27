JHS boys soccer preview: Jaramillo expects Tribe to be in the thick of race for district crown

Good news, bad news.
Good news, first. Jacksonville head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo said that he expects his team to be right there in the end when it comes to contesting the District 16-5A championship.
Now, for the not so good news — Jaramillo said that he expects the rest of the teams in the conference to be right there with the Tribe.
“I look for the entire district to be not only in the hunt for a district title, but for the (four) playoff spots,” Jaramillo said. “ I do feel like (on) any given night any team can beat any team in our district, and just like last year, I don't believe anything will be decided until the very last game.”
All-in-all, Jaramillo said that his team will be young, with Jacksonville expected to open the season with seven seniors, six juniors, seven sophomores and a freshman on the roster.
Last season the Tribe freshmen and sophomores played a key role in the squads success and Jaramillo said that he hopes that group will continue to pay dividends in 2022 as well.
“Midway through the season last year the freshman and sophomores that were on the varsity team started to get more and more playing time and really started to have ownership of the team,” Jaramillo said. “So, I am looking forward to seeing them continue what they started last year.
As for key players to keep an eye on this winter, goal keeper Davy Smith, last season's 16-4A Newcomer of the Year, returns for his sophomore season and Nathan Ramirez, who started most of the matches a year ago as a sophomore, is back.
Another one of the younger, but talented, returnees is Jonathan Frias, who played quite a bit in 2021 as a freshman.
Dylan Guerrero, a senior, has three seasons of varsity experience under his belt and is expected to be a key contributor this winter.
Jaramillo is looking forward to see what sophomore-midfielder Chris Cardenas can do at the varsity level this season. Cardenas was the leading scorer for the Jacksonville junior varsity team in 2021.
Yair Balderas, a sophomore defender, is expected to play the outside position and freshman Armando Lara are a couple of others that could make significant contributions this winter, according to Jaramillo.
The Tribe will open the season by visiting Sulphur Springs on Dec. 28.
The annual Jacksonville Showcase will take place on Jan. 6-8, 2022 at the Historic Tomato Bowl. On Jan. 6 the Tribe varsity will play at 11 a.m. and the junior varsity will play in the final match of the day at 6:45 p.m.
Teams from Palestine, Henderson, Marshall, Kaufman and New Summerfield will also be featured.
Jacksonville will once again be taking part in the Longview Lobo Invitational (Jan. 13-15) and the Lufkin Showcase (Jan. 20-22).
District play will commence on Feb. 4, 2022 when the Tribe welcome Whitehouse to town.
