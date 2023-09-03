JHS boys win Whitehouse XC Meet; Maidens finish second in higher classification

WHITEHOUSE – Cross county teams from Jacksonville High School had a successful morning Saturday, with the varsity boys winning first place at the Willie Wildcat Whitehouse Cross Country Meet (Class 6A-5A division) and the Maidens coming in second place at the same level.

The Tribe, who were paced by a first place finish by Angel Luna (17:30) scored 23 points to finish in front of Texas High (48) and Whitehouse (56).

Texas High scored 33 points to win the championship in the Class 6A-5A girls segment, with Jacksonville chalking up 39 points and Whitehouse coming in third place with 52 points.

Sebastian Juarez was clocked in 17:32 and finished in second place for the Tribe and John Diego Salazar took fifth place, completing the course in a time of 18:03.

Also factoring into the team standings for Jacksonville was 5. Cole Killingsworth (18:56) and 10. Raul Ortiz (19:10).

The Maidens’ Daniella Guerrero (23:56) and Diana Garcia (24:00) came in 10th and 11th place, respectively.

Completing the top five for the Maidens was 15. Dalila Martinez (24:20) and 24. Araelis Castillo (29:12).

On Saturday Jacksonville will compete in the Hallsville Invitational.

