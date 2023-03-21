JHS, Bullard and Troup have students named to Texas Army National Guard Academic All-state team

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Houston, Cherokee and Anderson Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1100 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have livestock and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. Expect minor flooding of the boat ramp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to decrease to around 12.1 feet by this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 06/24/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&