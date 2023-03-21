JHS, Bullard and Troup have students named to Texas Army National Guard Academic All-state team

A number of student athletes, trainers and mangers from Jacksonville High School, Bullard High School and Troup High School that were involved in basketball have been included on the Texas Army National Guard/Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team.
Two members of the Fightin' Maiden basketball team, Chaznil Scott (second team) and Alyssa Justice (honorable mention) were honored.
Bullard had six members of its boy's basketball squad receive recognition. That group consisted of second team selections Drake Kress and Jeffery Brooks as was honorable mention picks Sebastian Downing, Bryce Brannen, Garrett Nuckolls and Owen Thompson.
Morgan Parrish (second team) earned a spot on the elite team, representing Troup Tiger basketball.
TO be eligible for the team one must be in good standing with his/her team, be of good moral character, be a senior and have an overall grade point average of at least 92.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.