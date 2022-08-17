JHS, Bullard to scrimmage at Tomato Bowl on Thursday

Football teams representing Jacksonville High School and Bullard High School will face off in a scrimmage on Thursday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The junior varsity and freshmen squads will get things started by playing at 5 p.m., with the varsity teams to follow.
This will be each club's final test before opening their respective seasons on Aug. 26. Both the Indians and the Panthers will be traveling to open the new campaign. Jacksonville is scheduled to visit Sulphur Springs and Bullard will trek to Mabank.
In its first scrimmage last week, the Tribe and Kaufmann each scored two touchdowns during the live portion, with a Jose Nunez field goal enabling the Tribe to surpass the Lions on the scoreboard.
This will be the Panthers' only dress rehearsal.
