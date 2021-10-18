JHS-Celebrations Play of the Game made by Cash Bearden

A 49-yard touchdown catch by Cash Bearden (6'-170 lb., Jr.) that came with 2:29 left in the game was chosen as the Play of the Game in the Nacogdoches game.
Bearden, running a deep slant route, was able to get a jump on the Dragon defender before catching what was a well-place ball from quarterback Ryan McCown.
Although Nacogdoches went on to win, 27-14, Bearden's catch put the Indians to within seven points of the Dragons at the time.
Note: the JHS-Sports.com broadcasters select a Play of the Game each week. Celebrations of Jacksonville presents each winner with a trophy to commemorate the outstanding fete.
