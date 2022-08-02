ROCKWALL — The Jacksonville High School Cheerleaders began getting serious about football season late last month when they attended a National Cheerleaders Association Cheer Camp in Rockwall (Hilton on the Lake).
Camp was the perfect setting for the girls to work on cheers, chants, fight songs and team building.
The Jacksonville cheerleaders' abilities didn't go unnoticed, as 26 of the 32 young ladies that attended camp received a nomination for All-American. Ultimately, seven nominees were lauded with All-American status.
The Jacksonville varsity cheerleaders earned two Superior ribbons, one Excellent ribbon, a technical excellence in visual appeal accolade, Top Team Band Chant, Camp Herkie Team Award, a bid to high school nationals and four spirit sticks.
Earning a pair of Superior ribbons, an Excellent ribbon, Top Team Band Chant, Top Team Cheer, a bid to high school nationals and four spirit sticks was the Jacksonville junior varsity squad.
Aspen Robinson won the Leadership Award, with Bailey Bunn, Brooklyn Holman, Brilyn Bateman, Sara McCoy, Chesni Speaker, Tacarra Foreman and Jazmyne White garnering All-American status.
Laci Floyd, Bunn and Holman won the Pin It Forward award.
Miss Maiden (White) came away with a trio of Superior ribbons, a spirit stick and the Mascot Leadership Award.
NCA staff applications were received by Rikki Morris, Bunn, Robinson, Foreman and White.
Jacksonville's spirit leaders have continued their preparation for the new season since returning home. Beginning on Monday the girls started their mornings off at 6 a.m. with workouts on the track at Howard Cook Field. Afterwards, they retreated to the cheerleader room for more cheer-specific practice.
The Jacksonville cheerleaders appreciatively thank their coach Demi Dotson-Wilkins for a wealth of leadership, spirit, hard work and for everything that she pours into the team physically, mentally and emotionally.
The girls said that they “feel lucky to have such an amazing coach, that works hard coaching us, leading us and in believing in us.”
Jacksonville is lucky to have a group of young women representing the school in such a positive
