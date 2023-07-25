GALVESTON – Cheerleading teams representing Jacksonville High School came home with quite a few team and individual awards after attending cheer camp at Moody Gardens in Galveston last week.
The varsity squad won first place in Routine and Gameday Routine. Six members of the varsity team earned All-American accolades.
JHS’s junior varsity unit won second place in Camp Routine, Cheer and Overall Gameday. Half-dozen members of the junior varsity squad garnered All-American status.
Both groups of cheerleaders can be seen in action at the annual Jacksonville Pow Wow, which is set for 6 p.m., Friday, August 18 at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
