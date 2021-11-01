JHS-Congratulations Play of the Game: Penson's TD pass to Bryant recognized

Tony Penson's 32-yard touchdown pass to Kalvin Bryant that came with 3:22 left in the game has been named as the JHS-Congratulations Play of the Game for the Whitehouse game.
Penson, who is know more for his running than his passing, is the Tribe's back-up signal caller. He was pressed into duty under center in the second quarter, following a shoulder injury that Indian starter Ryan McCown incurred.
Penson, a senior, ended the game by going 8-12-0 for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
This is the second-straight week that Penson has received the accolade.
