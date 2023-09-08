JHS Cross Country: Tribe, Maidens finish in top 3 at Hallsville Invitational

HALLSVILLE – Continuing their trend to run up in classification, both the Jacksonville Tribe and Maiden cross country teams managed to finish among the top three teams in the respective varsity team standings.
The Jacksonville boys, who are coached by Rudy Jaramillo, scored 68 points and finished behind Pine Tree (46) and Hallsville (64) in what was an extremely competitive race.
The top three teams in the Class 6A/5A varsity girls segment were Hallsville (41), Lufkin (76) and Jacksonville (103).
Eight schools vied for the championship.
Class 6A/5A Varsity Boys
Caden Hardison of Longview High posted the fastest time (16:49) in the race.
Sebastian Juarez was timed in 17:24 and came in fifth place, which was the fastest time among the Tribe competitors.
In seventh place was Angel Luna (17:29), followed by 12. John Diego Salazar (17:58), 19. Jack Torres (18:32) and 25. Raul Ortiz (18:55).
Also participating for the Tribe, but not counting towards the team points total were: Jordan Cabrera (27th), Cole Killinsworth (28th), Nicholas Valdez (39th), Jesus Servin (42nd) and Anthony Morales (47th).
Class 6A/5A Varsity Girls
Hallsville’s Kylea Hatfield led the pack to the finish line. She was timed in 19:56 and came in first place.
Emily Martinez of Jacksonville was the runner-up in the individual standings. She froze the timer on 21:06.
Danniela Guerrero finished inside the top 20 by completing the run in 23:01, which placed her 18th.
Other Maidens counting in the team points total included: 26. Dalila Martinez (24.12), 29. Diana Garcia (24.22) and 40. Elizabeth Nava (26.02).
Arely Romero and Araelis Castillo came in 44th and 56th, respectively.
Maiden Cross Country is coached by Roy Alvarez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.