JHS-ex Chris Carpenter transfers to Texas-San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) announced on Monday that former Jacksonville High School standout Chris Carpenter has transferred to the school from Colorado University.
UTSA is coached by Jeff Traylor, who built a prep dynasty as head coach at Gilmer High, before moving up to the college ranks.
Carpenter, a wide out, who originally signed with Colorado in early February 2020, played sparingly this past season, seeing action in only seven games. In those contests, he caught seven passes for 45 yards.
Carpenter is one of eight transfers that has joined the UTSA team this month.
Carpenter announced on Dec. 5 via his social media that he had entered the transfer portal to “find a new football home” and to “make a fresh start”, while also thanking the Colorado coaches for teaching him how to be a great player and a great person, on and off of the playing field.
UTSA finished with a 12-2 record this past season and downed Western Kentucky, 49-41, to win the Conference USA championship.
