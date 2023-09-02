JHS falls behind early, loses 51-19 to Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE – Whitehouse raced out to a 9-0 lead, which proved to set the tone for success from the start, in beating Jacksonville 51-19 at Wildcat Stadium Friday evening.
The Wildcats (1-1) went on to lead 23-6 at halftime to put the Tribe (0-2) on the ropes early.
The win was Whitehouse’s seventh-straight over the Indians, who will visit Crandall (1-1) next Friday in search of its first win of the season. Crandall knocked off Kaufman Friday night to break into the win column.
With Whitehouse in front 9-0, Jacksonville drove 75 yards in seven plays to cut the Wildcat lead to 9-6 with 8:21 to go in the first half. There was an issue with the snap, and the Tribe were not able to get a point after touchdown kick lofted.
The Indians’ score came on a 9-yard touchdown catch by Elijah Whitaker, who was running a post route. Whitaker led Jacksonville in receiving with 5 catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.
Whitehouse answered when Wildcat quarterback Josh Green ran up the middle for a 6-yard score with 5:47 left in the opening half.
Following a successful PAT by Beau Benson, Whitehouse was in front 15-6.
The Wildcats scored again before halftime when Green found Braylen Jackson open in the flat and Jackson took it to the house for a 50-yard touchdown. The score came with 3:00 left in the half.
The Indians got the ball first in the second half but had their opening march stall out at the Wildcat 47-yard line.
Jermaine Taylor gave Indian fans something to get excited about when he returned a kick-off 105 yards for a touchdown, with 5:24 to go in the third. Another bad snap robbed the Tribe of an opportunity to attempt the PAT try, as the Wildcat advantage had been trimmed to 37-12 at that point.
Brady McCown threw a 5-yard scoring strike with 11:03 to go in the game to account for the final Jacksonville score. Jesus Nunez punched in the PAT, with the Whitehouse lead having been knocked back to 44-19.
McCown went 12-28-1 for 245 yards and completed two touchdown passes for the Indians.
With Whitehouse leading 3-0, the Indians drove deep into the Red Zone in the first quarter, but Jacksonville came up empty after advancing all the way down to the Wildcat 2-yard line. Facing first-and goal from the 7-yard line, Jayden Boyd, who was playing quarterback, had his number called on three-straight running plays. On fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Taylor took the hand off from Boyd on an end around play, but slipped on the turf when he went to make his cut.
Defensively, the Wildcats held Jacksonville to an average of 1.6 yards per rushing attempt. The Tribe netted only 32 yards in 20 carries.
Taylor, Jacksonville’s leading receiver a week ago, finished the night with four catches for 89 yards, all of which came in the first half.
Green ended up rushing for two Whitehouse touchdowns and passed for another.
Hayden Ross recovered a blocked Indian punt in the end zone for a Wildcat special teams touchdown that came with 9:28 to play i9n the third period.
