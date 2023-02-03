JHS Football: Canady, McCown and McCuin sign with four-year schools

Koda Canady, Ryan McCown and Devin McCuin traded their normal stage – The Historic Tomato Bowl – for the stage inside the Jacksonville High School Auditorium on Friday morning.
The Fightin' Indian football standouts signed paperwork to pave the way for the next chapter in their respective academic and football careers.
Canady, a linebacker, inked with Lamar University in Beaumont, McCown will be off to Taylor University in Upland, Ind. where he will continue to play quarterback, while McCuin, a speedy wide receiver, honored his long-standing verbal commitment by signing with University Texas San Antonio.
“After visiting the campus and getting to know the coaches at Lamar, I knew that was the place for me,” Canady, the son of Kenny and Kandi Canady, said. “It is like family down there and everyone is treated equally. I like that.”
Although Taylor University, a private interdenominational evangelical Christian university, is 952 miles from Jacksonville, McCown said that there is no doubt in his mind that he made the right decision.
“My good friend Von Dawson at Brook Hill visited Taylor University, and when he came back he told me that he really liked everything about the school and that I should look into it,” McCown, the son of Randy and Shellie McCown, explained. “So, I reached out to the coach and sent him some tapes and he got back with me. At first I was (concerned) about it being so far away and it getting pretty cold up there in the winter ... but after I went for my visit, I knew that there was no other place for me.”
McCuin, the son of Bernard McCuin and Shoundra Walter, said that his older brother, Deshawn McCuin, who plays football at TCU, offered him some advice at the beginning of the recruiting process.
“He told me to follow my heart and to make my own legacy, where ever I decided to go,” Devin McCuin said.
Devin McCuin said he knows that the competition will be tough at UTSA as the roadrunners move into the American Athletic Conference this year, but that he believes in the people and the systems that are in place at UTSA.
“They have a great bunch of coaches down there that know the game of football and know how to win,” he said. “I just hope I am able to get to play some.”
Jacksonville athletic director and head football coach Jason Holman opened the program by sharing his thoughts on the special day.
“I am very proud of these young men and women,” he said. “It takes a lot of hard work to be a student-athlete. You have too be able to take care of your grades, first and foremost, and then you have to take care of (your athletic responsibilities).”
“We appreciate each of you for the way that you have represented JISD and Jacksonville High School.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.