Some Jacksonville Fightin’ Indian football fans may be a bit concerned with the Tribe’s wide receiving corp in the upcoming season.
After all, Jacksonville sent two of its best pass catchers from last year to the NCAA Division ranks – Devin McCuin to University of Texas San Antonio and Koda Canady down to Beaumont to play for Lamar University.
One person that is not staying up nights worrying about who will be catching passes for the Indians this fall is Jacksonville head football coach Jason Holman.
“We are deep at the receiver position,” Holman said. “Of course, we have Jermaine (Taylor) returning, along with Zeke Whitaker and in the slot we have Trevor Arrington, Brenden Richards, who has looked real good this summer, Dre Diles and a couple of others.”
“We intend on spreading the ball around, to keep the (opposing) defenses off balance,” Holman said. “We have the depth and experience to be able to mix things up and not rely one one or two kids.”
Holman added that tight end Ryan Walker has proven to be another effective option.
Taylor, considered by many to be one of the top receivers in East Texas, has attended several high-level camps this summer and also played on Jacksonville’s 7 on 7 team.
“He is the guy that has been getting the most Division I attention,” Holman said. “He has offers from Texas San Antonio, Tarleton and Lamar.”
Taylor had just more than 500 receiving yards in 2022 and caught seven touchdown strikes.
It should be a fun group to watch mature and pay dividends on Friday nights this season.
Editor’s Note: Jacksonville is scheduled to open fall camp at 7 a.m. Monday morning at the Happy Valley training grounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.