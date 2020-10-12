JHS Football: Long scoring strike Congratulations! Play of the Game

DEVIN McCUIN, Jacksonville High School

 Progress file photo

A 65-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Clater to Devin McCuin that came with 9:43 left in the Saturday's game against Nederland has been chosen as the Congratulations! Play of the Game by the Indian broadcasting team.

Clater is a senior and McCuin is a sophomore.

McCuin is the younger brother of Deshawn McCuin, who is now a member of the Texas Christian University football team.

Jacksonville has an open date this week, but will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 when the Tribe are slated to battle Hallsville in the district opener. This will also be Jacksonville's first road game of the season.

