JHS Football: Long scoring strike Congratulations! Play of the Game

A 65-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Clater to Devin McCuin that came with 9:43 left in the Saturday's game against Nederland has been chosen as the Congratulations! Play of the Game by the Indian broadcasting team.
Clater is a senior and McCuin is a sophomore.
McCuin is the younger brother of Deshawn McCuin, who is now a member of the Texas Christian University football team.
Jacksonville has an open date this week, but will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 when the Tribe are slated to battle Hallsville in the district opener. This will also be Jacksonville's first road game of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.