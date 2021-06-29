JHS Football: Palestine, Henderson return to Indians' schedule

Jacksonville High School football fans should be happy to learn that two of the Indians' long-time geographical rivals are returning to the 2021 schedule.
Palestine and Henderson will once again be included in the Tribe's non-district slate of games.
Due to COVID-19 last year, Class 5A and 6A started their respective seasons later than the Class 1A-4A schools, which forced the Indians to remove the Wildcats and Lions from the schedule and replace them with Cleburne and Nederland.
With all the classifications governed by the University Interscholastic League set to begin their regular seasons during the last week of August, Jacksonville was able to reconnect with Palestine and Henderson.
“I think our fans enjoy the rivalry that takes place between us and Palestine and Henderson,” Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman said. “Our kids know a lot of their kids, especially from Palestine, and with the schools being so close, it is an any trip for our fans to make, which helps our team out because our fans travel so well.”
Jacksonville edged Palestine, 49-48, when the teams last got together in 2019. That same year, Henderson spanked the Tribe, 67-40.
The new season will launch on Aug. 27 when the Tribe travel to Crandall.
The following week (Sep. 3) Jacksonville will play the first of five home games at the Historic Tomato Bowl by entertaining Palestine.
On Sep. 10 Jacksonville will wrap up non-district play with a trip to Henderson.
Following an open date on Sep. 17, Jacksonville will commence District 9-5A-II action at home, with Hallsville providing the opposition.
Jacksonville will visit Marshall on Oct. 1, and will return home a week later to host the Pirates from Pine Tree.
The Tribe will welcome Nacogdoches to town on Oct. 15.
Two of the Indians' final-three encounters will be played on the road.
Jacksonville will make the long haul up to Texarkana to face the Texas High Tigers on Oct. 22 and will conclude the regular season with a visit to Mount Pleasant on Nov. 5.
Sandwiched in between those two road affairs is a home game against Whitehouse on Oct. 29, which will be Senior Night at the Tomato Bowl.
The Tribe's lone scrimmage will take place on Aug. 19 and will be at Bullard.
Jacksonville finished 1-9, 1-6 a year ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.