JHS Football Preview: A lot on the line for Indians and Wildcats

PALESTINE - Whenever Jacksonville and Palestine get together on the gridiron there always seems to be excitement, which is understandable given the fact that the two schools are geographic rivals.
This year, with the Tribe dropping down to Class 4A, there is even more on the line because this year's installment of Indians vs. Wildcats is a District 9-4A-I matchup.
Despite Jacksonville's 2-5, 1-2 record and the Wildcats' 2-3, 0-2 worksheet, the winner of Friday's game should move into fourth place in the district standings; assuming Henderson does not upset Kilgore, that is.
The winner between the Tribe and the 'Cats could earn an advantage when it comes time to deciding the final post season line-up from the conference.
Kilgore, Lindale and Chapel Hill are battling for the top-three spots in the loop, and with Lindale slated to visit Chapel Hill on Friday, that picture should be a bit more clearer.
Jacksonville and Palestine have both played Kilgore and Chapel Hill already this season.
The Tribe lost to Kilgore by 49 points while the Wildcats fell by 32 to the Bulldogs.
Chapel Hill defeated the Indians by 40 points and polished off the Wildcats by 21.
Both Jacksonville and Palestine are averaging 22 points a game. Defensively, Jacksonville is allowing 38 points a night and Palestine is giving up 33 points a game.
Jacksonville has been dealing with a plethora of injuries this season. Medically speaking, it looks as though Division I prospect Devin McCuin should be able to play this week, after getting dinged up a bit in the Chapel Hill game last week.
McCuin leads the Indians in receiving, is a key player in the secondary, has served as the return man on special teams and has even played quarterback a little bit.
Some of the wounded Indians are out for the year, while others are working on getting back this season.
Jacksonville has its bye next week, which will be a good thing for some of those kids who are banged up.
Palestine will travel to Lindale next week.
