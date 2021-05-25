JHS Football Scrimmage: Defense and offense had their moments

The skies cleared and the rain went away just in time for Jacksonville's inter-squad late Monday afternoon at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The scrimmage signaled the end of the Indians' annual spring practices.
The low-scoring affair — the varsity offense had one touchdown and the varsity defense accounted for six points as well — didn't seem to upset Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman.
In his post-scrimmage meeting at midfield with the team, Coleman said that he watches the television broadcasts of countless college inter-squad scrimmages, and that the score is usually always low. This is attributed to the fact that the defense is usually ahead of the offense at this point, and the offense attempts to stay fairly basic in its play calling.
Both of the scores came on big plays on Monday.
In the second 30-minute period of play, junior-to-be Dylan Roberts intercepted a pass and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown.
“Dylan's big play was good to see because that is something that we have spending a lot of time on in practice. He executed his assignment well,” Coleman said.
Roberts said that he has been playing some at safety and at linebacker this spring and that he is looking forward to contributing, wherever the coaches need him to play.
Jacksonville's first offense scored in the opening seconds of the first period when quarterback Ryan McCown hit feature back Isaiah Mallard on a halfback pass that Mallard jetted into the end zone from 45-yards out.
“I though Isaiah played well,” Coleman said. “He ran the ball well, and showed that breakaway speed that we have been looking for.”
Mallard, who will be a senior in the fall, has been moved from the defensive secondary to the offensive backfield this season.
One of the Indians' strengths in 2021 is its offensive line, and Coleman seemed pleased with what he saw on Monday.
“Our offensive line gave the quarterbacks good protection, I thought,” he said.
Tight end Devarrion Boyd, a transfer out of Houston, played well at tight end, showing his prowess as a pass catcher and as a blocker.
The Indians came out of the scrimmage with only a couple of players getting dinged up, according to the coaching staff.
Next up for Jacksonville Football will be 7-on-7 league play.
The Indians will open fall camp on Aug. 9 — teams that participated in spring practice are forced to start a week late, according to University Interscholastic League rules.
The regular season will get under way on Aug. 27 when the Tribe travel to Crandall to take on the Pirates.
“Everything we do now is to prepare us for the Crandall game,” Coleman said. “We are not focused on winning 7-on-7 tournaments or anything else, other than what we need to be able to accomplish in order to beat Crandall.”
