UPDATED: Jacksonville's inter squad scrimmage has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Monday at The Tomato Bowl, to avoid any potential weather issues.
A somewhat unusual set of spring practices for the Jacksonville Football Indians will end with an inter squad scrimmage that should get under way about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Howard Cook Field.
Long known for being a passing team, that is in the process of changing, according to Indian head coach, Wayne Coleman. And the process started with spring drills.
“We have really been spending a lot of time on our running game, and in establishing our offense being built around the run, which is a change for us,” he said.
“It has been different in having more tight ends than anything else on the roster, and having more big kids-linemen, than skilled kids.”
One of those tight ends is Davarion Boyd, a 6'-4”, 270-pound, junior, who transferred in from Houston.
Isaiah Mallard, a senior, has been moved into the feature back spot. He played in the defensive backfield last season.
“We really feel like Mallard is a kid that is a threat to take it to the house on just about any play,” Coleman said. “We haven't had someone like that in a while.”
Coleman said that there have been several hotly contested battles for starting spots on the line during spring practice.
“We have a large group of linemen, and not as many skilled kids as we usually do,” he said.
Junior Ryan McCown is the first team quarterback, with senior Tony Pinson slotted behind him on the depth chart.
“We will need Tony in the secondary, so I think he will get plenty of work,” Coleman said.
Coleman said that he is pleased with McCown's progress is spring.
“Ryan McCown has been doing a good job for us,” Coleman said. “I think that it helps that we were able to get him into some varsity games last year.”
Coleman said that he is happy with the Tribe's work ethic and spirit, and that they have managed to maintain that through spring practice.
“It has been a great spring in that the kids have got a lot of work done,” Coleman said. “Sometimes you worry that since there is no game to play at the end of the week, that the kids will be able to stay focused.”
Although the Indians have had just one session rained out, during what is an unusually wet period for East Texas, Coleman said that they have a contingency plan, just in case it is pouring on Thursday.
“If we can't play on Thursday, we'll move the scrimmage to Monday afternoon,” he said.
