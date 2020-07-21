JHS football, volleyball to start in Sept.; no change for 4A-2A schools

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) communicated its plan for extracurricular activities to schools throughout Texas on Tuesday.
Schools in Class 6A and 5A will have their respective football and volleyball seasons pushed back, with September start dates scheduled.
In Classes 4A-1A, there is no change in start dates, meaning football/volleyball practices can start on Aug. 3.
The UIL reasoning is that the areas that have been hit hardest with coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been Texas' larger cities, where the population is more concentrated. With the delayed start, the hope is that the number of COVID-19 cases will be significantly less in September as opposed to August.
Class 6A-5A key dates for football include Sept.7, first practice; Sept. 24 first regular season game and Dec. 10-12, bi-district playoffs.
The state championships will be played in January 2021 (date and time to be announced).
With the schedule modification, Jacksonville will lose its non-district games (versus Crandall, Palestine and Henderson).
The regular season for the Indians will launch on Sept. 25 when Jacksonville visits Hallsville. That game will double as the District 9-5A-II lid lifter as well.
Jacksonville's home opener will be held on Oct. 2 when Marshall comes to town.
Other home games for the Indians: Oct. 23, vs. Texas High and Nov. 6, vs. Mount Pleasant.
For Class 6A and 5A volleyball squads, fall practice will open on Sept. 7, with the first matches set for Sept. 14.
State championships are slated for Dec. 11-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.