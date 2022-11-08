Jacksonville High School record book statistics courtesy of Matt Montgomery.
The Jacksonville Indians closed the book on the 2022 season by thumping Henderson, 45-34, at Lions Stadium on Thursday night.
The Tribe finished with a 3-7 overall record and a 2-4 District 9-4A-I worksheet in head coach Jason Holman's first season as the Indians' chief. It was also Jacksonville's first season competing at the Class 4A level — the Tribe dropped down from the Class 5A ranks in February.
The three wins in a season was the most for the Indians since the 2018 season.
Jacksonville finished just four points shy of making the playoffs — the Tribe fell, 55-52, to Palestine on Oct. 14. That win ended up being enough to garner Palestine the fourth playoff berth out of the district.
As far as individual records are concerned, seniors Devin McCuin and Ryan McCown left a sizable mark on the Jacksonville record book.
The sure-handed McCuin, who has verbally committed to University of Texas San Antonio, set a new school record for most receptions in a season, with 67.
His 13 catches in the Henderson game tied him with Chris Carpenter for second place on the most receptions in a season list. McCuin holds the record in the category, having made 14 catches against Mount Pleasant in 2021.
McCuin finished his prep career having the third most receiving yards in a career (976). Carpenter and the late Darrel Minifee are tied for first place with 980 yards in a career. Carpenter set his high water in 2019 and Minifee in 2010.
McCown moved up in the record book in numerous passing categories; often surpassing some former Indian quarterback greats, including some of his kinfolk.
In the most passing yards in a game department, McCown's 416 yards versus Henderson now ranks second most in school history, while his 408 yards against Palestine is third. Ryan Black (2010) holds the record, having passed for 444 yards against Sulphur Springs.
Ending up with 585 pass attempts in a career advanced McCown to fourth place in the record book. Carter McCown (2012-2014) is the record holder, with 726 career attempts.
Ryan McCown also moved up to third place for most passing yards in a season, having amassed 2,304 this year. Black's 2,803 yards in 2010 is the school record.
Ryan McCown's 22 touchdown passes in the recently completed campaign put him in third place all-time, with Patrick Clater having hurled 24 touchdown strikes in the 2020 season.
Ryan McCown surpassed hid dad, Randy McCown (1992-94), by advancing to fourth place in most pass attempts for a career. Ryan finished with 588 career tosses, which put him 65 attempts in front of his dad, who is in fifth place.
Carter McCown's 726 career pass tries is at the top of the list.
In career pass completions Ryan moved ahead of Randy McCown, who played collegaitly at Texas A&M, and into fourth place, finishing with 310 career completions — Randy McCown ended his career with 302 completions. Carter McCown (373) remains in first place in the category.
Finishing with 4,585 passing yards for his time as an Indian, Ryan McCown advanced to third place all-time in the record book while passing his dad, who is in fifth place, with 4,189 career passing yards.
Having thrown for 5,140 yards during his days as an Indian, Black continues to be the record holder.
With 37-career touchdown passes to his credit, Ryan McCown ended up in third place all-time in touchdown passes for a career. It is noteworthy that he finished ahead of his dad, who has 32-career touchdown passes and his uncle, Luke McCown (1998-'99), who went on to play in the NFL. Luke McCown ended his high school playing days having tossed 28 touchdown passes.
With 42-career touchdown passes, Carter McCown is the school record holder.
Ryan McCown moved up to third place all-time for average passing yards per game (208). Carter McCown leads the category, having averaged 262 yards passing per game.
