JHS freshman Emily Martinez qualifies for state XC meet

DALLAS — As the fall cross country season has unfolded, Jacksonville freshman Emily Martinez has steadily improved her times by leaps and bounds.
In fact, Martinez bettered herself so much from the district championships to the Class 5A, Region II Championships, which took place on Monday at the Jessie Owens Complex in Dallas, that she qualified for the upcoming state championships.
Martinez was timed in 19:30 and came in 12th place in the individual standings. She finished in the top 10 among the participants who were not on one of the top three finishing teams; hence a trip to Round Rock and the state meet will be on her calender for Monday, Nov. 23.
Martinez came in second place at the district meet in Jacksonville on Oct. 28, where she completed the course in 20:33.
On Monday, Martinez managed to trim 1:03 off of her district time.
In the team standings the Maidens, who are coached by Tony Harris, placed sixth, scoring 172 points.
Lucas Lovejoy (47), Highland Park (68) and Frisco Wakeland (81) were the top three teams that will advance to represent the region at state.
Jacksonville's Taylor Gutierrez, a junior, was timed in 19:53 and came in 20th place, with senior Lesly Munoz finishing in 21:47, which put her in 43rd place.
Juniors Madison Soultanova (22:08) and Alexia Davis (22:13), came in 51st and 53rd, respectively.
Also running for the Maidens, but not figuring into the team points total, was Michelle Medellin (67th), a junior, and senior Reyna Munoz (69th).
Amy Morefield of Lucas Lovejoy had the fastest time, completing the 5K in 17:43.
