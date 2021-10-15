JHS Freshmen Football: Brady McCown throws 4 TD passes in win over Nac

Brady McCown led the Jacksonville freshmen football team to a 36-14 victory over Nacogdoches on Thursday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
McCown completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 180 yards.
Christian Sotelo and Brendan Richards were on the receiving end of two touchdown strikes apiece for the Indians.
Jacksonville head freshmen football coach Branson Washburn said that his team's offensive line — Palmer Thompson, Luis Mancera, Javien Sanders, Jiovan Rangel and De'Jun Hinton — did a fine job in controlling things in the trenches for the Indians.
Running back Didi Mares made several critical first down runs, according to Washburn.
Braden Polk had a night to remember for the Indian defense. He blocked a punt deep in Dragon territory and recovered the ball in the end zone for a defensive touchdown.
Polk collected 11 tackles and Mares added nine to lead the Tribe defense.
Key performers on the defensive line were Dakota Smith, Jamario Coleman and Jordan Dorsey.
Jacksonville (4-2-1, 2-1-1) will visit Texarkana-Texas High next Thursday.
