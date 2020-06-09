JHS Girls basketball Camp announces date change

The dates for the Jacksonville High School Girls Basketball Camp have been moved back a couple of weeks, according to the school's head girl's basketball coach Lynn Nabi.
The camp will now take place on July 21-24 at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
From 8:30 to 11 a.m. girls entering grades 1-5 will have their sessions, while those about to enter grades 6-9, will meet from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
The camp fee is $35 per camper. The fee includes individual awards and a camp t-shirt. Family discounts are available for those that have more than one child in camp.
Registration forms can be printed out from the jisd.org. website.
For more information, contact coach Nabi (972) 977-2764, or by email lynnnabi@gmail.com.
The camp was originally scheduled for July 6-9, but issues surrounding COVID-19 have pushed the camp back.
