JHS Girls Basketball Camp connects campers with varsity Maidens

Another successful Jacksonville Girls Basketball Camp came to a close on Wednesday at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
Basketball instruction in the fundamentals of the game was provided to around 30 girls that will be in grades 1-9 when school opens back up in August.
Lynn Nabi, Maiden Head Varsity Basketball Coach, along with assistant coach Sharea Schmitt, provided instruction, as well as members of the Maiden varsity team.
Nabi said while there are numerous benefits for the young ladies attending basketball camp; the most beneficial one is the bond that camp forges out between the campers and members of the Maiden varsity, who volunteer their time to serve in the camp.
“The most beneficial advantage is my older girls (varsity team members) get to be role models to the younger girls,” he said. “They get to see first hand the pride that they have in being a Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden, and the love for basketball that they have.
“To watch members of my team come out here and give back to the community in this way and help these young kids improve their game is one of the most rewarding parts of my job.”
Nabi said between five and eight varsity team members were in attendance each of the three days this week.
