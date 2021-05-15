JHS Girls Basketball Camp sign up time is here

The Jacksonville High School Girls basketball Camp will take place on June 14-17 at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
Girls entering grades 1-5 in the fall will meet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day, while those in grades 6-9 will receive instruction from 1:00-3:30 p.m.
The registration fee is $35 per person, which includes individual awards and an official camp t-shirt.
This year's camp will focus on “Skills and Drills”, with an emphasis on the fundamentals of basketball.
For more information contact Lynn Nabi, Camp Director at (903) 921-2324 or at lynnnabi@gmail.com.
