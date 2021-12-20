JHS girls come up short against highly regarded Mabank

MABANK — Jacksonville had an off night offensively on Friday when Mabank defended its home court by stopping the Maidens, 41-29.
The Lady Panthers improved to 15-2 with the win, while the Maidens slipped to 8-9.
Jacksonville will conclude the pre-Christmas portion of its schedule with a 6:15 p.m. game at Palestine on Tuesday.
Freshman Trunijah Butler led Jacksonville in scoring by pouring in 11 points, which included three shots from behind the arc.
Kaniah Anderson had eight points and Kiah Cox chipped in five for team Jacksonville.
