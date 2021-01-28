JHS girls down Lady Tigers, 1-0, Toledo scores game winner

MOUNT PLEASANT — Jacksonville, ranked No. 16 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A poll, made the long trip to Mount Pleasant worth its while Tuesday night by bringing home a 1-0 win.
Aly Toledo was credited with the game-winning goal for the Maidens (6-1-1). Her shot came mid way of the final half.
“ We played a through ball that the defender collected facing her own goal, when the defender tried to turn, Aly (Toledo) took one touch to get the ball away and then with her second touch, she shot to the upper right corner.” Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach Colten McCown said. “It was a perfect shot. The keeper could only watch it go past.”
McCown said his team was stoked at the chance to play always-tough MP, a club that eliminated Jacksonville from post season play two years ago.
“Our girls were pumped to get a win last night,” he said. “MP plays a very patient style of soccer that punishes you for being aggressive. We came in prepared for that, and were able to get several quality looks on the attacking end.”
McCown said it was very difficult to get ready to play the Lady Tigers.
“We only had one day of practice to prepare for how to defend the MP style of playing, and our girls executed it near perfectly,” he said. “I was really impressed with their retention and ability to change their style of play to match their opponents with only one practice. Our midfield, Taylor Gutierrez, Michelle Medellin, and Kylee Carroll were able to keep pressure on the ball to keep attacks from forming. Our two centerbacks, Erika Garcia and Landry Harmel, were able to handle the rest.”
Due to COVID-19 issues surrounding the Hallsville varsity, Jacksonville will be idle on Friday.
The Maidens will open District 16-4A play on Tuesday by traveling to Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.