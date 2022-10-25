JHS girls finish in 7th place at regional XC meet

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&