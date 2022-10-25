JHS girls finish in 7th place at regional XC meet

HUNTSVILLE - The Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden cross country team came in 7th place out of 24 teams at the UIL, Class 4A, Region III Cross Country Championships, which took place in Huntsville on Monday.
Jacksonville tallied 211 points.
Salado (59), Huffman-Hargraves (91), Hudson (151) and Gilmer (167) were the top four teams.
Jetzibe Trevino of Huffman-Hargraves was the first to cross the finish line. She was timed in 11:46.
Emily Martinez, a junior, led the Maidens to the finish. Martinez stopped the timer at 12:35, which placed her sixth in the individual standings.
By finishing in the top 10, Martinez earned a spot at the state meet, which will be held in Round Rock early next month.
Jewel McCullough (13:45) finished in 46th place and Sophia Hernandez (13:50) came in 51st.
Darianna Guerrero (14:09) ended up in 73rd. place while Elizabeth Nava (14:14) ran 77th.
Diana Garcia (85th) and Mya Morales (107th) also ran for Jacksonville, but did not figure into the team points.
A total of 173 runners competed in the race.
