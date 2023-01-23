LONGVIEW - The Jacksonville High School girl's soccer team won two of its three matches in the Longview Tournament late last week to improve to 7-1-1 on the year.
Jacksonville has one non-district match remaining before opening district play later this week. The Maidens will host Henderson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
In the Longview Tournament, the Maidens started things off on Thursday by gaining a 3-0 win over Nacogdoches, with freshman Emily Barrera earning the clean sheet between the pipes.
Jacksonville fell, 6-0, to a formidable Tyler Legacy squad on Friday and wrapped up tourney play by defeating Longview's Lady Lobos, 3-1, on Saturday.
Victoria Villanueva, a junior, scored three goals in the tourney, while Jewel McCullough scored two times and came up with an assist.
Other standouts for the Maiden s included Andrea Escareno (1 goal), Lauren Wade (2 assists) and Evelyn Lara (1 assist).
Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach Colten McCown categorized the efforts of Alexa Medellin and Landry Harmel as providing the team with "consistent work on defense".
