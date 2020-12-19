JHS Girls Soccer: Maiden varsity scrimmages Lindale to a draw, JV win 7-0

Jacksonville and Lindale played to a 1-1 draw in a scrimmage that took place in Jacksonville on Thursday night.
Freshman Victoria Villanueva punched in the Maidens' lone goal.
Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach Colten McCown said there he saw a lot of positive things from his charges.
“We did everything besides put the ball in the back of the net, “ he said. “We led the shot count, 28-3.
“We showed a lot of growth in how we moved the ball from the first scrimmage.”
McCown credited Andrea Escareño, Taylor Gutierrez and Erika Garcia as being players of impact for Jacksonville.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Jacksonville steamrolled the Lady Eagles, winning 7-0.
Evelyn Lara tallied four goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half to highlight the offensive output for Jacksonville.
Lizeth Ramirez, Danelly Ramirez and Isabel Hernandez scored goals for the Maidens in the opening half.
