JHS girls soccer team moves up to No. 4 in the state in latest rankings

Jacksonville High School's Fightin' Maiden soccer team moved up two spots this week, landing in the No. 4 position in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A Poll, which was released on Monday.
Head coach Colten McCown's charges are 25-1-1 on the year.
The trio of schools in front of the Maidens are Celina (25-0), Stephenville (22-0-1) and Boerne (24-2-0).
Jacksonville and Celina are scheduled to face off in a Class 4A, Region II Semi-final match at 4 p.m. Friday at Christus TMF Rose Stadium in Tyler on Friday.
In the region's other semi-final affair, Kilgore will go up against Anna.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.